TEEN KILLED

High school football star killed in Stamford shooting

(Shutterstock)

STAMFORD, Connecticut --
Police in Connecticut have identified a man who was shot and killed this week.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin tells The Advocate that 18-year-old Antonio Robinson was killed Thursday around 9 p.m. in the city's West Side section.

Conklin declined to comment on the circumstances around the shooting. Robinson's death is the first homicide in the city in more than a year.

Robinson was a standout football player at Stamford High School.

Lt. Tom Barcello says the department is interviewing witnesses and gathering video.

Mayor David Martin said in a statement Friday the community must help the police department keep the city safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high school footballstudent diesteen killedStamfordConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TEEN KILLED
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Justice for Junior: Street to be renamed for slain teen
Arrest in case of Brooklyn teen killed 1 day after 16th birthday
Teen killed, 42-year-old man injured in Brooklyn shooting
More teen killed
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News