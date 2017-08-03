In 2 separate cases, hit-and-run drivers got out of vehicles, looked at victims, then drove off

Josh Einiger reports on the two hit-and-run crashes that left a boy and woman injured.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A young boy and a woman were both struck by cars in two separate crimes in two boroughs.

But what the drivers did after each accident will get them in even more trouble.

Both victims are recovering and both of them say the drivers knew they had hit somebody, but just kept going.

The first incident happened back on July 24th at Atlantic Avenue and Thomas Boyland Street in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect's black four-door Cadillac sedan hit 55-year-old Beverly Williams as she crossed Thomas Boyland Street.

At first, the suspect pulled over, and even got out of his vehicle and spoke briefly to the victim.

But then, he left her lying in the street and took off.

Fortunately, Williams was taken to Kings County Hospital after suffering a fractured wrist and will recover.

Then, on Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy riding a bike on Neal Dow Avenue in Westerleigh on Staten Island was struck by a car.

Again, the driver in this incident also got out of the car, walked over to 12-year-old Robert Reuss who was lying in the street, looked at him and then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

Reuss is now recovering at Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton following surgery to fix his left leg that was broken in the hit-and-run.

Police hope anyone with information in regards to either incident give them a call on the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
