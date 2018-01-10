An elderly woman was fatally struck by a car in Queens Wednesday morning.77-year-old Jun Sum Yim was struck on Parsons Boulevard between 32nd and 33rd avenues just after 7 a.m.She was found lying on the side of the road. She lived just a block away from where she was hit.Yim was taken to Flushing Hospital and pronounced dead."I think it's horrible, I feel so sorry about her," a resident said."Oh my goodness, I'm so sorry to hear that, so very sorry," another said. "It's a very busy area here."The vehicle that struck her fled the scene. It is being described as a black four-door sedan."This morning here it was all slippery, so I don't know," a man said.No arrests have been made.----------