Hit-and-run kills elderly woman in Flushing, Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
An elderly woman was fatally struck by a car in Queens Wednesday morning.

77-year-old Jun Sum Yim was struck on Parsons Boulevard between 32nd and 33rd avenues just after 7 a.m.

She was found lying on the side of the road. She lived just a block away from where she was hit.

Yim was taken to Flushing Hospital and pronounced dead.

"I think it's horrible, I feel so sorry about her," a resident said.

"Oh my goodness, I'm so sorry to hear that, so very sorry," another said. "It's a very busy area here."

The vehicle that struck her fled the scene. It is being described as a black four-door sedan.

"This morning here it was all slippery, so I don't know," a man said.

No arrests have been made.

