JERSEY CITY (WABC) --A mother's love knows no boundaries, but this is a threshold Lucia Flores never anticipated, standing outside Jersey City Medical Center with flags at half-staff honoring the sudden passing of her 16-year-old son Alex.
"We donated organs so he can save lives," Flores said. "My son's a hero."
Alex was riding a bike with his friend, 15-year-old Elionel Jimenez, on Terrace Avenue Wednesday afternoon when they were violently struck by a gold Maxima.
Elionel was pronounced dead on scene while Alex later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
"Physically my son's not here, but he will live through others, other bodies," Flores said. "People will need organs, my son will save many lives."
The driver of the car, identified as 20-year-old Rashaun Bell, initially fled the scene along with three passengers.
On Friday morning, Bell turned himself into police and is now being charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death among other charges.
"All I want is justice. Justice for what he did to my child and his friend," Flores said. "He took my child in such a cruel way."
Meanwhile the teens' classmates, overwhelmed with grief, returned to Dickinson High School for the first time since the accident wearing all black in mourning and tribute.
"That's the tree where we all hanged out," said David Calderone, the victim's friend. "Wrote our goodbyes."
"I just want justice for my son and my son's friend," Flores said. "He destroyed two families."
Authorities say Bell turned himself in around 11:30 a.m. Friday. He is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, with additional charges expected.
Police described Bell as a violent gang member with a lengthy criminal record. One of the passengers, identified as 20-year-old Denasia Felder, is also being charged with hindering.