1 winning ticket sold in $450 million Mega Millions jackpot

A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Florida.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
One ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing and will claim a $450 million grand prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida. The winner, who will take home about $281 million in cash, has not yet been identified.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.

It will be broadcast before Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

No one had hit the Mega Millions jackpot since October 13, 2017, while Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 25.

The winning numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing were:
70-59-30-28-39 and Mega Ball 10. The Megaplier is 3x.

RELATED: The biggest lottery jackpots of all time.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion, which was won last January.

The current jackpot is the nation's 8th largest lottery prize ever.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $358.5 million for Powerball.

You can watch the drawings on ABC 7 just before Eyewitness News at 11.

