10 thrilling roller coaster facts

It's national roller coaster day! On August 16th, fans from all over the world celebrate the sake of the thrill-inducing experience. Below are some quick, fun facts about roller coasters for you to share with friends while waiting in line for a few hours.

Fastest: Formula Rossa in Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, UAE (149 MPH).

Sarah Ackerman/Flickr

Early roller coasters were inspired by 17th century Russian ice slides



Tallest: Kingda Ka in Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ (456 ft).

Roller Coaster Philosophy/Flickr

That chain noise you hear on the ride up the hill is actually a safety device.

WikiMedia Commons

Steepest: Takabisha in Fuji-Q Highland, Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi, Japan (121 degree drop).

WikiMedia Commons

The first: Switchback Railway in Coney Island, 1884. 50 ft tall, with a max speed of 6MPH.



And people rode it, sideways.



Longest: Steel Dragon 2000 in Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, Japan (8,133 ft).

thecrypt/Flickr

Most loops: The Smiler at Alton Towers in Staffordshire, UK.

www.ukrides.info/YouTube

Famous roller coaster designer Ron Toomer suffered from motion sickness.

Wikimedia Commons

Riding his own coasters only once or twice ever, he was once quoted as sating "I've ridden enough to know what they are like."

What's your favorite roller coaster? Let us know in the comments below.
