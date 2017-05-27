BETHPAGE AIR SHOW

2017 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer'

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Kickoff to a Long Island Summer: Part 1

Part 1.

JONES BEACH (WABC) --
Some beaches on Long Island will have an extra attraction this holiday weekend.

Big crowds will be on hand to watch the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

All the performers rehearsed Friday, and for spectators, it was the best way to see the great tricks without all the crowds and traffic.

Watch 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer' on abc7NY

PART 1:

EMBED More News Videos

Part 1.

PART 2:

EMBED More News Videos

Part 2.

PART 3:
EMBED More News Videos

Part 3.

PART 4:

EMBED More News Videos

Part 4.



We talked to several of the brave pilots with groups like the GEICO SkyTypers and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds.

"How long have you been a Thunderbirds pilot"?, we asked Erik Gonsalves.

"About 6 months, one of the rooks! One of the new guys, yes ma'am!", he said.

"This is what we do, so it's not a matter of getting nervous," said GEICO Skytyper Jim Record.

Meanwhile Long Islanders kissed their rotten weather goodbye. A brave few even headed into the frigid water Friday.
But most of the beachgoers tried not to lose sight of the real purpose of Memorial Day.

"It's Long Island's way of expressing our patriotism, our love of country," said Wayne Horsley of the New York State Office of Parks.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach will go daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details, visit the website airshow.jonesbeach.com/.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesbethpage air showjones beachJones Beach
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETHPAGE AIR SHOW
Bethpage Air Show canceled Sunday due to weather
Kickoff to a Long Island Summer
Old Westbury Gardens marks centennial of World War I
Blue Angels return for 2018 Bethpage Air Show
Exploring Long Island by biking and hiking
More bethpage air show
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
1 winning ticket sold in $543M Mega Millions jackpot
Paintings worth millions found in storage locker
No winner yet, Mega Millions jackpot grows to $422M
Mega Millions jackpot is $340M for Friday's drawing
Go 'glamping' -- aka glamorous camping -- in NYC!
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News