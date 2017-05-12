  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Press Secretary Sean Spicer gives daily White House briefing
HOBBIES & INTERESTS

New York Botanical Garden exhibit is a feast for the eyes

EMBED </>More Videos

"The perfect marriage of art and nature." (WABC)

By Mike Bencivenga, Jamie Nguyen & Todd Pierce
FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) --
A new exhibition is being showcased at the New York Botanical Garden, and it's a feast for the eyes.

**Watch video to see glass masterpieces**

It's called Chihuly, and it features hand-blown glass sculptures by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly. The 20 installations are set along the beautiful landscape of the garden.

Vice President for Horticulture and Living Collections Todd Forrest said Chihuly's work is an exploration of the way light and glass interact, and the gardens are an exploration of how light interacts with plants. He calls the exhibit a "perfect marriage of art and nature."

This is Chihuly's first major garden exhibition in New York in more than a decade.

Chihuly runs from now until October 29.

An all-garden pass costs $23 for adults and $20 for students, while children 2 to 12 are $10. Weekends and Monday holidays will run you a little more, $28 for adults, $25 for students and $12 for children.
Related Topics:
hobbiesoriginalsartgardeningbronx newsNew York CityFordham
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Man races MTA train on foot - and wins
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
Cubs fan gets emotional after receiving surprise tickets
Seaside Heights bans beach smoking, certain coolers, umbrellas
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Sheriff: Gunman kills police chief, 2 nursing home workers
Police: Man exposes himself to teen girl in Queens
Thousands of bees found inside bedroom wall
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
New 'Gray Death' drug can kill with 1 dose
1 killed in double stabbing at NYC mental health center
Show More
Trump: Comey 'better hope' there are no tapes of talks
Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
Pedestrian fatally struck in Linden hit and run
Avocados popularity spawns rise in hand injuries
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Jail commissioner expected to resign amid car-use controversy
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video