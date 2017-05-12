FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) --A new exhibition is being showcased at the New York Botanical Garden, and it's a feast for the eyes.
**Watch video to see glass masterpieces**
It's called Chihuly, and it features hand-blown glass sculptures by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly. The 20 installations are set along the beautiful landscape of the garden.
Vice President for Horticulture and Living Collections Todd Forrest said Chihuly's work is an exploration of the way light and glass interact, and the gardens are an exploration of how light interacts with plants. He calls the exhibit a "perfect marriage of art and nature."
This is Chihuly's first major garden exhibition in New York in more than a decade.
Chihuly runs from now until October 29.
An all-garden pass costs $23 for adults and $20 for students, while children 2 to 12 are $10. Weekends and Monday holidays will run you a little more, $28 for adults, $25 for students and $12 for children.