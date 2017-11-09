IN OUR BACKYARD

Adults-only mini golf at Times Square amusement park-themed rooftop bar

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge sits atop Moxy Hotel in Times Square.

Domenick Candelieri and Edwin Cartagena
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
It's not something you expect in the middle of Times Square, but a miniature golf course sits atop a New York City rooftop bar.

Don't be fooled by its amusement park look though because Moxy Hotel's Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge is certainly not child's play.

The naughty hot spot's main attraction is its putt-putt course called "Foreplay," which features life-size cartoon animal sculptures in suggestive poses on the green.

You'll also find carousel seating, state fair-inspired foods like lobster rolls and carnival burgers, a retractable roof and a stellar view of the Empire State Building.

And don't worry about the frigid temperatures. There is a retractable roof to keep you warm during the winter months.

In case you've enjoyed too many rounds, the venue offers nineteen "Crashpads," starting from $99 a night.

Moxy Hotel's Magic Hour Rooftop & Bar is located at 485 7th Ave. (at 36th St.) in Times Square.
