All aboard! New York Transit Museum's holiday train show rolls into Grand Central Terminal

Get a sneak peek at the New York Transit Museum's holiday train show.

Sarah Swiss
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The holidays have rolled right into Grand Central Terminal.

The New York Transit Museum's 16th annual holiday train show is captivating visitors and spreading joy this holiday season.

"The holiday train show has something for everybody. It is beloved by children and adults alike," said New York Transit Museum Deputy Curator Amy Hausmann. "They love to come and see the miniature model trains, they love to see the layout of New York City in miniature and they love to see the train moving through the cityscape that's familiar to them with beautiful landmarks."

The Lionel trains come in a wide variety. There are Metro North trains, Polar Express trains and New York Central trains that depart from a miniature replica of Grand Central -- but these trains aren't heading to the suburbs -- they're heading to the North Pole.



The journey includes a voyage through NYC and some of its famous landmarks. Look for the Empire State Building, the Brooklyn Bridge and details both above and below the train tracks.

The display is brought to life with a special backdrop designed and illustrated by Brooklyn-based artist Josh Cochran.

"I was really inspired by the moment when you walk into Grand Central and you're in a swarm of people, and I wanted to represent that in a fun and positive way here on the walls," Cochran explained.

Visitors can even stock up on unique holiday gifts inspired by Cochran's illustrations.

During your visit to the train show, make sure to take advantage of all Grand Central has to offer for the holidays.

"Grand Central is a destination and there's all kinds of wonderful things to do. You can come and go shopping at the holiday fair and you can go and get really great food in the dining concourse," Haussman said.

The holiday fair closes Christmas Eve, but you can catch the train show through Feb. 4.
