Bungee workout 'Adrenaline Rush' at Crunch gyms

Lauren Glassberg has more.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
If you're too chicken to bungee jump off a bridge, there's a new workout class that gives you the feeling of jumping minus the fear.

Your feet barely touch the ground right from the start.

By changing positions you work out different parts of your body for a complete workout.

It still feels like a thrill even though you're only inches off the ground.

These 4D Pro bungees were designed by a trauma surgeon, and they're exclusively being used in this bungee flight: Adrenaline Rush at Crunch gyms.

Being in the air allows for great range of motion, and provides an emphasis on parts of your body that often go ignored.

There's very little time spent just hanging and it can be a great way to leap into your day.
