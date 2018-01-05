LOTTERY

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar to a combined $1 billion

It's a billion dollar lottery weekend as Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar (David Goldman)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's a billion dollar weekend for lottery players.

$450 million will be up for grabs in Friday's Mega Millions drawing and Saturday's Powerball jackpot is worth another $550 million.

Both drawings will be broadcast before Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot since October 13, 2017, while Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 25.

RELATED: The biggest lottery jackpots of all time.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion, which was won last January.

The current jackpot is the nation's 8th largest lottery prize ever.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.
The biggest Mega Millions jackpot dates back to 2012 when three winners split $656 million. The current jackpot is the 12th largest prize.

You can watch the drawings on ABC 7 just before Eyewitness News at 11.

