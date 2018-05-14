HOBBIES & INTERESTS

NES Classic Edition will return next month

EMBED </>More Videos

Nintendo released the NES on July 15, 1983. The miniature NES Classic is about to go back on sale. (Shutterstock)

Nintendo is playing games with the emotions of NES Classic fans, but this time it's good news. The gaming company announced on Monday that the popular console will be hitting stores once again.

NES Classic Edition returns June 29 and is expected to be available for the rest of the year, the company tweeted.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic (SNES Classic) will also be available through the end of the year.

When the NES Classic first went on sale in November 2016, demand was so high that it crashed Amazon's website, and it went on to become one of the most popular Christmas gifts of the 2016 season. Nintendo discontinued sales in April 2017, so this announcement marks another opportunity for fans who missed it the last time around.

Learn more about the history of NES in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesvideo gamenintendoshopping
Related
NES Classic mini console discontinued
NES Classic launch crashes Amazon
This day in history: Nintendo releases the NES
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
NY offering free camping and gear for first-time campers
Amy Freeze previews Monster Jam at the Meadowlands
List of NYC street closures for the Five Boro Bike Tour
CRUNCH and SMACK: 'Pickle Lady' now a viral sensation
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
EXCLUSIVE: Could you survive an aircraft crash?
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Teacher encourages students to throw rocks at 3-year-old
Police investigating deaths of neighbors fatally shot in Brooklyn
Video shows officer beating up daughter at school
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
Show More
2 cars go up in flames while parked on LI street
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Suspect accused of dragging LI police officer during traffic stop
Dozens killed in protests as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
More News