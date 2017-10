A lottery winner in New Jersey says his wins were predicted by a psychic.David Thomson says a psychic card reader told him she saw a lot of money in his future.Just a few months later, the Chester resident won a $160,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.She had also predicted love in his future and just weeks later he met his future wife.Then, the day after they got married this past June, he won another jackpot.This one was worth nearly one million dollars!