Numbers drawn for $570 million Powerball jackpot

Numbers were drawn Saturday night for another large lottery, the $570 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers areand Powerball:. It won't be known until later whether there was a winner.No one had hit the Mega Millions jackpot since October 13, 2017, while Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 25.The winning numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing were:70-59-30-28-39 and Mega Ball 10. The Megaplier is 3x.The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion, which was won last January.The current jackpot is the nation's 8th largest lottery prize ever.On Friday, one ticket matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing. The winner will claim a $450 million grand prize.The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida. The winner, who will take home about $281 million in cash, has not yet been identified.----------