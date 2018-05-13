HOBBIES & INTERESTS

NY offering free camping and gear for first-time campers

New York is offering free first-time camper weekends

NEW YORK --
New York families who have never camped have the chance to see if they might enjoy the great outdoors before making a commitment to buy all the gear.

Free first-time camper weekends are being offered at 13 parks around the state throughout the summer.

New campers will be provided with a family tent, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, camp chairs, camp stove, lantern, even firewood. They'll also be greeted by a camping ambassador to help them get everything set up.

The program is available only to New York residents and space is limited. Reservations are required and the application sign-up period for the new lottery system runs through Sunday. Participants will be randomly selected to fill the slots.

Contact the Bureau of Recreation at 518-457-2500 for more information.

