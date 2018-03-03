One business is helping the city that never sleeps ... get some sleep.Nap York is smack in the middle of Midtown right near Penn Station.Customers can visit the soundproof lounge or sleep pods to catch some much needed "z's."It also has a quiet cafe where guests can order meals from a tablet and have them delivered by a conveyer belt.The wellness club also offers yoga and guided meditation classes.To reserve a space, contact hi@napyork.com or 833-NAP-YORK.----------