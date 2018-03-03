SLEEP

Midtown lounge offers 'nap rooms' for city that never sleeps

One business is helping the city that never sleeps ... get some sleep.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nap York is smack in the middle of Midtown right near Penn Station.

Customers can visit the soundproof lounge or sleep pods to catch some much needed "z's."

It also has a quiet cafe where guests can order meals from a tablet and have them delivered by a conveyer belt.

The wellness club also offers yoga and guided meditation classes.

To reserve a space, contact hi@napyork.com or 833-NAP-YORK.

