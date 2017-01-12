MIDTOWN, Manhattan, New York (WABC) --It's being touted as a home away from home for runners.
The New York Road Runners RunCenter is now open in Midtown, located at 320 West 57th Street, between 8th and 9th avenues.
**Check out Amy Freeze's tour in video above**
The center allows runners to meet up and go for a midday jog or a loop in the park after work. It features lockers and restrooms.
Runners can also catch up on the legacy of running in New York, sign up for new races, pick up their bib numbers, and see the latest in running technology.
But it's also a place where runners can invest in the youth of New York City's running community while buying high tech running gear.
There's a unique "one for one" shoe buying program in the adjacent New Balance Run Hub. When runners buy a pair of shoes for themselves, New Balance buys a new pair of running shoes for a New York City child.
Six times a year, New Balance will reveal brand new running technology only available at this center - - allowing New York Road Runners to come and try out the new gear before anybody else!
President and CEO Michael Capiraso and Race Director of the TCS New York City Marathon Peter Ciaccia were joined by New Balance CEO Rob Demartini to open the facility. Students from PS 38 were also invited to the opening and received a new pair running shoes to use in their school running program with Team for Kids. As a special treat -- 1500 meter Bronze Olympian Jenny Simpson was there to help the kids break in their new kicks!
The "one for one" shoe program could result in as much as $500,000 worth of shoes for New York City children this year.
WABC-TV is the home of the TCS NYC Marathon and the United Airlines NYC half.