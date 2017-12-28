LOTTERY

No winners: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $690 million

Shirleen Allicot reports on how lottery jackpots have surges after no winners in the Powerball and Mega Millions. (LM Otero)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It could be a very happy new year, if you are lucky.

There were no winners in the early week drawings for Mega Millions and Powerball, bringing the combined jackpots up to $690 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $306 million for Friday night's drawing, and Powerball is at $384 million for Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
10-12-20-38-41, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

And these were the winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing:
Numbers: 16, 60, 03, 56, 09 and Powerball 3

You can watch the drawings on ABC 7 just before Eyewitness News at 11.

(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
