It could be a very happy new year, if you are lucky.There were no winners in the early week drawings for Mega Millions and Powerball, bringing the combined jackpots up to $690 million.The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $306 million for Friday night's drawing, and Powerball is at $384 million for Saturday's drawing.The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:10-12-20-38-41, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4And these were the winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing:Numbers: 16, 60, 03, 56, 09 and Powerball 3