NEW YORK (WABC) --It could be a very happy new year, if you are lucky.
There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, bringing the total jackpot to $343 million. The cash option is $215 million.
The winning numbers in Friday night's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
28-4-10-62-18, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
The Powerball jackpot stands at $384 million for Saturday's drawing.
These were the winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing:
Numbers: 16, 60, 03, 56, 09 and Powerball 3
