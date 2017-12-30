  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
LOTTERY

No winners: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $727 million

The Mega Millions jackpot grew after there were no winners Friday night.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It could be a very happy new year, if you are lucky.

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, bringing the total jackpot to $343 million. The cash option is $215 million.

The winning numbers in Friday night's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
28-4-10-62-18, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

The Powerball jackpot stands at $384 million for Saturday's drawing.

These were the winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing:
Numbers: 16, 60, 03, 56, 09 and Powerball 3

