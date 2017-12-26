LOTTERY

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $614 million

EMBED </>More Videos

The combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are over $600 million.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It could be a very happy holiday season if you are lucky.

Right now, the Mega-Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of more than $600 million.

No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot is growing to an estimated $337 million, which amounts to $210 million with the cash option.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing were 44-15-1-13-3 and Powerball 25. The Powerplay is 2x.

No one won Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot soared to an estimated $277 million.

You can watch the Powerball drawing during Eyewitness News at 11 on Saturday and the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesmega millionspowerballlotteryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
NY Lottery winners take home $13M
NJ man says psychic predicted lottery win
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Man claims $24.1M lottery jackpot just before 1-year deadline
More lottery
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Hunting licenses being sold to infants under new law
NJ woman posts autopsy photos on social media
All aboard! These mini trains at Grand Central are North Pole-bound
For adults only: A mini golf course in Times Square
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Dozens displaced in Christmas Day fire caused by candles
Officer killed after drunk driver slams into patrol car
Subway repairs to disrupt service between Queens, Manhattan
VIDEO: Train slams into car on tracks after driver escapes
AccuWeather: Bitter cold sets in this week
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
Retailers prepare for post-holiday return rush
Show More
Pedestrian killed in hit and run, driver questioned
Woman struck by gunfire while driving in car
Elderly couple says 60 lbs of pot were for Christmas gifts
'Sound of Music' actress dies at 68
Dog stolen from adoption center on Christmas Eve
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
More Video