It could be a very happy holiday season if you are lucky.Right now, the Mega-Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of more than $600 million.No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot is growing to an estimated $337 million, which amounts to $210 million with the cash option.The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing were 44-15-1-13-3 and Powerball 25. The Powerplay is 2x.No one won Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot soared to an estimated $277 million.