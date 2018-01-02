A combined $801 million was up for grabs in Tuesday's Mega Millions and Wednesday's Powerball drawings, seen live on Channel 7 before Eyewitness News at 11.The grand prize for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was an estimated $361 million -- the eighth largest jackpot in the game's history.The winning numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing were:1-42-64-47-70 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 4x.The Powerball jackpot is even bigger at $440 million for Wednesday's drawing. That's the ninth largest in Powerball history.It's the second time that Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots bigger than $300 million at the same time.No one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot since October 13, 2017, while Powerball has not had a jackpot winner since October 25.The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion, which was won last January.The biggest Mega Millions jackpot dates back to 2012 when three winners split $656 million.----------