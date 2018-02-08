  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Resorts World Casino opens in Catskills

EMBED </>More Videos

The casino near Monticello was set to open on March 1st, but the owners pushed it up to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Eyewitness News
MONTICELLO, Sullivan County (WABC) --
Resorts World Casino is opening its doors for the first time in the Catskills weeks ahead of schedule.

The public will now have the opportunity to experience the region's most anticipated Las Vegas-style gaming.

The luxury casino has more than 150 live table games and more than 2,000 slot machines.

The casino near Monticello was set to open on March 1st, but the owners pushed it up to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesgamblingcasinoMonticelloSullivan County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Runners set to make the climb in the Empire State Building Run-Up
Lottery winner dies weeks after cashing in $1M scratch-off ticket
20-year-old Mega Millions winner hopes to do 'good for humanity'
Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in NJ
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Grandparents fatally stabbed by masked attacker in Brooklyn
Father playing with his son in the Bronx slashed in face
Violent purse snatching shows knife struggle in Queens
Mugshots: 25 alleged gang members busted in the Bronx
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Store closing sales begin at Toys R Us locations in NY, NJ, CT
Former Stuyvesant students raise awareness of 9/11 health rights
White House aide resigns after spousal abuse allegations
Senate leaders' budget deal faces opposition
Show More
NYC Councilman King misconduct investigation underway
Naked man covered in cooking oil attacks family
Yankees acquire Russell Wilson in trade with Rangers
More News
Top Video
Violent purse snatching shows knife struggle in Queens
Beware of shelling out big bucks for snail slime
Moms say day care worker waxed their kids' unibrows
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with student
More Video