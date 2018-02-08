Resorts World Casino opens in Catskills

MONTICELLO, Sullivan County (WABC) --Resorts World Casino is opening its doors for the first time in the Catskills weeks ahead of schedule.
The public will now have the opportunity to experience the region's most anticipated Las Vegas-style gaming.
The luxury casino has more than 150 live table games and more than 2,000 slot machines.
The casino near Monticello was set to open on March 1st, but the owners pushed it up to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
