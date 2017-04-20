Seaside Heights bans beach smoking, certain coolers, umbrellas

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --Officials in one Jersey Shore town are looking to clean up their act to make the beaches cleaner and more attractive to tourists.
The Seaside Heights Borough Council voted to ban cigarette and e-cigarette use on the beach. There are also new restrictions on cooler size, umbrellas and even baby tents.
The new regulations prohibit people from feeing wild animals, as well as shorten beach hours to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. on weekends.
The changes come in response to complaints from guests.
Visit Seaside-HeightsNJ.org for more information and specifics on the rules and restrictions.