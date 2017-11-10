Home invasion victim notices suspect at Chipotle months later in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows the suspect inside the Chipotle.

Eyewitness News
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The victim of a home invasion earlier this year received a shocking visit at her job on Sunday when one of the suspects stopped by.

The man, who was captured on surveillance video, stepped into a Chipotle at the Kings Plaza Shopping Center where one of the victims works.

Police say that's when she recognized him and confronted him, but he was able to get away.

The suspect, along with two other men, broke into the victims Crown Heights apartment through the fire escape back in May.

Officials say they now know exactly who they're looking for.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasioncrown heightsbrooklynnew york cityMill BasinNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Mom speaks out after out-of-control driver nearly hits kids
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
AccuWeather Alert: Here comes winter!
Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark
Young girl dies after being hit by school bus
Man arrested in connection with missing teen's murder
Teen fatally run over by fleeing driver after minor collision
Woman attacked near White Plains train station
Show More
NYC chancellor addresses allegations against principal
Tearful meeting for pair forever linked by face transplant
Cemetery sued after remains found 'dripping' out of casket
6 stories of scaffolding collapse outside Queens school
DA investigating building at center of Eyewitness News report
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
EXCLUSIVE: Mom speaks out after out-of-control driver nearly hits kids
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
More Video