The victim of a home invasion earlier this year received a shocking visit at her job on Sunday when one of the suspects stopped by.The man, who was captured on surveillance video, stepped into a Chipotle at the Kings Plaza Shopping Center where one of the victims works.Police say that's when she recognized him and confronted him, but he was able to get away.The suspect, along with two other men, broke into the victims Crown Heights apartment through the fire escape back in May.Officials say they now know exactly who they're looking for.