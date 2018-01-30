Home remodeling show personality accused of molesting 10-year-old girl

OLD LYME, Connecticut --
A TV personality who has appeared on home remodeling reality shows has been accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Christopher Dionne, of Old Lyme, Connecticut, has appeared on HGTV's pilot of the show "Family Flip" and a yet-to-be-aired A&E show called "House Rescue" and turned himself in to police Monday to face charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Police say the 36-year-old Dionne is accused of touching the girl's chest when she was sleeping over after a birthday party for her friend. Dionne also is accused of taking pictures of the girl's chest and asking if she wanted to see his penis.

Dionne says the girl put her hand on his stomach and began rubbing and he told her it was inappropriate.

A&E says it has suspended production of "House Rescue."
