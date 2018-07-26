HOME & GARDEN

894 apartments without water at NYCHA complex in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn

Kemberly Richardson reports on the 894 apartments wihtout water at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex.

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Residents of a New York City-run housing complex in Brooklyn are without water Thursday, and tenants complain it is part of a pattern.

The Brevoort Houses, located on Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, is home to 894 apartments in 13 seven-story buildings.

"It's like they just don't care about us anymore," resident Dorothy said. "And it's a shame."

Tenants say their water service has been off and on for the past month before this prolonged outage. Last week, there was no water for two days, forcing the daycare center there to shut down.

"I have to take a shower," tenant Patricia James said. "I hadn't been able to cook. I can't afford to buy bottled water."

A pump hooked up to a fire hydrant is now their only source of water.

"That's where we line up to get our water this morning," resident Marguerite said.

There is no timetable for water restoration, and many worry this will become the norm instead of the exception.

"We are working with residents, making sure to notify and provide assistance to all families, as we work to restore full water service as quickly as possible," NYCHA said in a statement. "We must do better to provide all residents the safe, clean homes they deserve."

Officials say water house pumps designed to provide water service are being repaired due to limited service capabilities.

The outage began overnight.

NYCHA staff has been on site all day and is scheduling repairs with vendors and staff to fix the problem.

They say they are also contacting mobility impaired and senior residents to see if any assistance is needed.

