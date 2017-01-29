  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Home-sharing service Airbnb is offering free housing to banned passengers

CEO Brian Chesky made the offer on Twitter to detainees and travelers impacted by the Trump administration's travel restrictions. (KTRK)

Home-sharing service Airbnb is offering free housing to passengers banned from flights to the United States.

CEO Brian Chesky made the offer on twitter to detainees and travelers impacted by the Trump administration's travel restrictions.

Chesky said, "not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected."

According to the company's website, Airbnb operates in 191 countries.

On Friday, Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S. Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

RELATED: Trump order aimed refugees, Muslims sparks confusion, worry

The homestay service did not say how the accommodations would be provided, but Chesky urged travelers who need emergency housing to contact him.
