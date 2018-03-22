HOME & GARDEN

Governor Cuomo: No state budget unless NYCHA improvements approved

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Marcus Solis reports on the latest developments on NYCHA

By
THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Governor Andrew Cuomo is threatening to not sign the state budget unless the legislature authorizes repairs for New York City public housing buildings.

The New York City Housing Authority is funded and operated by the federal government and the city, but Cuomo has pledged $550 million in state aid only if an outside contractor is hired to make improvements.

"If this budget does not have a solution for the NYCHA tenants, I won't sign the budget," he said.

Cuomo made the announcement after touring an apartment in the Forest Houses in the Bronx, the second visit to a NYCHA complex in less than a week.

He stopped by an apartment occupied by an elderly woman who suffered a stroke, with her son showing Cuomo walls that are crumbling, damage that has been painted over, a gas stove that is not working, and cooking that has to be done by a hot plate. There's also roach infestation.

Cuomo accused NYCHA of mismanagement, but he stopped short of saying he's seeking control.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has criticized the tours as photo ops, and City Hall spokesperson Olivia Lapeyrolerie released the following statement:

"We understand the Governor's obsession with the Mayor has prevented him from learning how NYCHA funding works, but the truth is NYCHA is spending hundreds of millions of dollars each year to fill the hole left by state and federal underinvestment. Instead of lying about the facts to feed his political obsession, the Governor should give NYCHA tenants the money he has promised and refuses to deliver."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homeNYCHApublic housingandrew cuomobill de blasioNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Easy ways to save water (and money)
Woman sends warning after Airbnb rental leaves home trashed
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
7 On Your Side: Heating headache for New Jersey family
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
Chase suspect in custody after wild 90-minute pursuit
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
Actor known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking pot
Family fights to get baby back after tribal police take child
Toys 'R' Us set to begin massive liquidation sale
Show More
Giants trade Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers for picks
Sidewalk smoking may soon be illegal in parts of NYC
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
Suspects 'playing' with gun attempt to rob delivery man
More News
Top Video
Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
More Video