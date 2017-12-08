HOME & GARDEN

Fire danger during the holiday season: see how fast your tree can catch fire

See how quickly your Christmas tree can go up in flames. (WABC)

Jamie Nguyen
OLD BETHPAGE, NY (WABC) --
A dramatic demonstration of just how quickly your home and everything inside could be destroyed by a fire.

**Click on video above to see how quickly flames can spread on a Christmas tree**


Nassau County Firefighters conducted the demonstration by lighting a Christmas tree on fire. It took just seconds for the tree to spark and within 3 minutes, the tree was fully engulfed.

Firefighters have some important safety reminders.

Never put your tree near an exit or staircase.

Check your holiday lights. There shouldn't be any loose wiring and replace them if they are more than 3-5 years old.

Avoid using candles and extension cords. They are a big hazard this time of year.

It's also a good time to check your smoke detector to make sure it works.

Families should have an escape plan, with two ways to get out of a room.
