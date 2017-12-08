A dramatic demonstration of just how quickly your home and everything inside could be destroyed by a fire.Nassau County Firefighters conducted the demonstration by lighting a Christmas tree on fire. It took just seconds for the tree to spark and within 3 minutes, the tree was fully engulfed.Firefighters have some important safety reminders.Never put your tree near an exit or staircase.Check your holiday lights. There shouldn't be any loose wiring and replace them if they are more than 3-5 years old.Avoid using candles and extension cords. They are a big hazard this time of year.It's also a good time to check your smoke detector to make sure it works.Families should have an escape plan, with two ways to get out of a room.