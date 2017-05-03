HOME & GARDEN

House of snakes: Single mom unknowingly moves into snake-infested home

Angie Whitley said she unknowingly moved into a snake-infested home in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.

By ABC7.com staff
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minnesota --
A single mom was desperately looking for help after she unknowingly moved into a snake-infested home in a suburb outside of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Angie Whitley said she found a snake in her basement just 45 minutes after closing on her town home in October.

Since then, Whitley said she's found 95 snakes inside her house, which doesn't include the hundreds of slithering serpents she's found outside her home.

A pest control company donated its services to help Whitley and said a garter snake den was located somewhere under her property, which also sits close to a marsh.

Whitley has hired a lawyer and legal action was being considered against the previous owner.
