The cheapest apartment rentals in Carroll Gardens, explored

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does a low-end rental in Carroll Gardens look like these days - and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Carroll Gardens via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Brooklyn neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available as of Nov. 17, below.

472 Smith St., #2f



Listed at $1,750 / month, this junior 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 472 Smith Street, is 35 percent below the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Carroll Gardens, which is currently estimated at around $2,700 / month. In the unit, you'll find garden access, a "decent-sized" closet and kitchen, and a bedroom that can fit a twin bed comfortably, or a full bed that takes up the space wall-to-wall. Cats and dogs are not welcome in the apartment. (See the complete listing here.)

34 4th St., #2l



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 34 4th Street, is listed for $1,895 / month for its 675 square feet of space. In the unit, which is available January 1st, 2018, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring, garden access, a walk-in closet, and tall ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

63 Rapelye St., #1


Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 63 Rapelye St, listed at $1,950 / month. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring throughout, access to private outdoor space, and a renovated kitchen with marble countertops. Small pets may be approved. (See the listing here.)

101 President St., #2H



Finally, there's this studio apartment, situated at 101 President Street, which is listed for $2,150 / month for its 602 square feet of space. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless street appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the listing here.)
