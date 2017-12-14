CHRISTMAS TREE

Tips to prevent your Christmas tree from dying

EMBED </>More Videos

Keep your Christmas tree fresh with these interesting tips (Shutterstock)

Consider this scenario.

You have a Christmas tree in your home. You picked it out from a lot. In your eyes, this tree is probably the best one you've picked in your entire lifetime.

You go to sleep one night filled with pride about your tree, only to wake up the next day with its leaves on the ground and the branches barren.

Yes, you have Charlie Brown's Christmas tree. Cue the melancholic piano keys of "Christmastime is Here."

This scenario, though, can be avoided. According to nursery experts, a variety of things can help prevent Christmas tree death.

One tip incorporates an odd element: sugar. Experts say adding a tablespoon of corn syrup or sugar in the basin water will serve as a food source for the tree.

Others recommended adding a little bit of lemon-lime soda like Sprite.

Some more experts, however, argue nothing happens when you add a sweetener to the tree.

Another way to protect your tree is in the location of it. You should keep it away from air vents and the door to your house, experts say. Sudden changes in temperature could harm your tree.

You can also use a humidifier in the room. Moisture can help keep the needles fresher longer, as well as reduce the risk of fire.

Experts finally recommend using small LED lights. They emit less heat than traditional lights and they are a lot more efficient.

Related Topics:
homechristmas treechristmas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHRISTMAS TREE
Tree planted by deceased child stolen from family's yard
Deck the...brows? Festive eyebrows take over Instagram
Meet Starbucks' festive Christmas Tree Frappuccino
Christmas pineapples give the Yuletide a tropical twist
More christmas tree
HOME & GARDEN
NYC homeless plan would seize buildings via eminent domain
See how quickly your home and possessions could go up in flames
Christmas pineapples give the Yuletide a tropical twist
Family finally home after Sandy, but still missing insurance payout
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Student arrested with BB gun, knife at NYC high school
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
Naked road rage: Man strips, punches driver after crash
Women claim harassment pervasive in construction industry
Police handcuff 11-year old girl at gunpoint
Cow escapes church nativity scene twice
Salma Hayek alleges Harvey Weinstein 'threatened to kill her'
Sketch of teen wanted in CUNY professor's beating
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Snow creates slick start
New app can help you navigate Penn Station
Police questioning person of interest in deli worker murder
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Connecticut, nation mark 5 years since Newtown massacre
More News
Top Video
Report: Teens losing interest in cigarettes
Cow escapes church nativity scene twice
Police questioning person of interest in deli worker murder
Connecticut, nation mark 5 years since Newtown massacre
More Video