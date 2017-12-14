Consider this scenario.You have a Christmas tree in your home. You picked it out from a lot. In your eyes, this tree is probably the best one you've picked in your entire lifetime.You go to sleep one night filled with pride about your tree, only to wake up the next day with its leaves on the ground and the branches barren.Yes, you have Charlie Brown's Christmas tree. Cue the melancholic piano keys of "Christmastime is Here."This scenario, though, can be avoided. According to nursery experts, a variety of things can help prevent Christmas tree death.One tip incorporates an odd element: sugar. Experts say adding a tablespoon of corn syrup or sugar in the basin water will serve as a food source for the tree.Others recommended adding a little bit of lemon-lime soda like Sprite.Some more experts, however, argue nothing happens when you add a sweetener to the tree.Another way to protect your tree is in the location of it. You should keep it away from air vents and the door to your house, experts say. Sudden changes in temperature could harm your tree.You can also use a humidifier in the room. Moisture can help keep the needles fresher longer, as well as reduce the risk of fire.Experts finally recommend using small LED lights. They emit less heat than traditional lights and they are a lot more efficient.