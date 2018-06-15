Homeless man accused of attempting to kidnap toddler in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A homeless man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after police say he grabbed a toddler in a stroller.

It happened Wednesday night in Prospect Heights.

A 32-year-old woman was pushing her 2-year-old son in a stroller when police say 27-year-old Matthew Wally grabbed the stroller and demanded the woman give him the baby.

The boy's father ran over and struggled to get the stroller back.

Wally was arrested a short time later.

Police say he was previously accused in a string of thefts at Sephora stores.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductiontoddlerhomelessProspect HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News