Police say a 65-year old woman found dead on Long Island appeared to have been a victim of violence.An investigation is underway after the woman's body was discovered Saturday morning in a parking lot near Citibank on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge, Suffolk County.Police have identified her as Paula Chavez-Quintanilla of Brentwood, but they haven't revealed how she was killed nor the motive.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Homicide Squad detectives ask anyone with information to call detectives at631-852-6392, or anonymously toCrime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.All calls will remain confidential.----------