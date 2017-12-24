HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --Police say a 65-year old woman found dead on Long Island appeared to have been a victim of violence.
An investigation is underway after the woman's body was discovered Saturday morning in a parking lot near Citibank on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge, Suffolk County.
Police have identified her as Paula Chavez-Quintanilla of Brentwood, but they haven't revealed how she was killed nor the motive.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide Squad detectives ask anyone with information to call detectives at631-852-6392, or anonymously toCrime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.All calls will remain confidential.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts