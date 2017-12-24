  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
65-year-old woman found dead in parking lot in Hauppauge

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a Suffolk County parking lot.

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say a 65-year old woman found dead on Long Island appeared to have been a victim of violence.

An investigation is underway after the woman's body was discovered Saturday morning in a parking lot near Citibank on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge, Suffolk County.

Police have identified her as Paula Chavez-Quintanilla of Brentwood, but they haven't revealed how she was killed nor the motive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Squad detectives ask anyone with information to call detectives at631-852-6392, or anonymously toCrime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.All calls will remain confidential.

