Horrifying video shows passengers being flung from Georgian ski lift

EMBED </>More Videos

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below. Warning: Some may find this video disturbing. (Yuri Leontyev/Instagram)

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below.

The horrifying accident happened at the Gudauri resort in the Caucus mountains. In videos taken of the incident, some riders are seen falling into the snow before reaching the end while others were forcibly flung off at the bottom of the lift as the chair rounded a corner.

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing or upsetting.


A local health spokesperson told ABC News that eight of the injured riders were taken to a local hospital, though none suffered critical or life-threatening injuries.

The Mountain Resorts Development Company blamed the malfunction on a faulty rope in the lift system.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldeuropeaccidentski resortsskiing
Top Stories
Fire near LIRR tracks causes service suspensions
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
2 FDNY members among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Expert: Simple device could've prevented NYC helicopter crash
Pot for pets? NY bill pushes to legalize marijuana for animals
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing teen
Students, parents furious at sudden LI school closure
Show More
Jury finds 'hot cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
'Pistol class' teaches kids how to use guns
CrimeStoppers: Man wanted in 9-home Brooklyn burglary spree
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
More News
Top Video
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video