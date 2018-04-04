Hostile scene after deadly police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man has died after a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The incident happened at Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights just before 5 p.m.

According to police sources, police received a report of a man pointing a gun at people, and when officers arrived they commanded him to drop it.

The man did not and he was shot, the sources said. But what was thought to be a gun turned out to be a pipe.

The man was taken in critical condition to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

A police officer suffered minor injuries.

Following the shooting, there was a hostile crowd at the scene.

"I seen the police car (come) in, police jump out and pop, pop, pop, pop," one witness said. "They didn't say 'freeze,' 'stop,' do anything, 'put your hands up,' nothing. Straight gunfire come out the gun."

They say the suspect is well-known in the area and is known to be mentally ill.

"I saw everything," said another witness, who appeared to be related to the suspect. "The cops came, and they seen my uncle, and they shot him seven times. Seven times, and my uncle didn't have nothing. My uncle had his hands up. They shot my uncle seven times. My uncle don't do nothing to nobody. He's sick. He's sick and not right in the head. He helps everybody out here."

