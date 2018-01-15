THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) --On a cold winter day, it appears this father and his daughter might have just been trying to stay warm. Fire marshals say an electric plate next to bedding caused the fire.
The FDNY received the call at 12:12 p.m. Sunday for the fire in a 7-story residential building on Dewey Avenue in the Throggs Neck Houses.
The fire was on the fourth floor. Both were pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
Candles, flowers, and teddy bears sat outside the Throggs Neck Houses in memory of 13-year-old Yolanda and her father, 62-year-old Nelson Rojas, as the community gathered for a vigil Sunday night.
"She was a good person to talk to," said Nyasia Ortiz, the victim's friend. "I want everyone to remember her. She will be missed a lot."
"It's really heartbreaking for her to be gone already," said Sierra Rodriguez, the victim's friend. "Really young, I feel bad for her family."
Friends say Nelson was a single parent devoted to his daughter.
He would walk her to and from school every day and spent tons of time with her.
"They were inseparable, so when I see them pull her out it just brought tears to my eyes," said Cyrano Butler, a witness. "I'm lighting a candle for them and I hope they're in God's hands."
People who live in the building say they've been struggling to stay warm in this New York City Housing Authority building where some say the heat was not working.
The fire marshal says this fire was accidental.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts