  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Hotel: Staff had more than 10 interactions with Las Vegas gunman during his stay

Eyewitness News
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WABC) --
New information has emerged about the days leading up to the Las Vegas massacre back in October.

MGM Resorts, which owns Mandalay Bay Hotel, says hotel employees had more than 10 interactions with gunman Stephen Paddock before the shooting.

The company says room service and house keepers did go into his suite, and that at no point, did the hotel feel the need to conduct a wellness check on Paddock.

A spokesperson says MGM Resorts does not plan on changing its "do not disturb" policy.

"Importantly, as it relates to the terrible tragedy on October 1, there were numerous interactions with Stephen Paddock every day at the resort, including a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on October 1, all of which were normal in nature," MGM Resorts International said in a statement to ABC News. "As a result of these interactions, there was no need to conduct a welfare check. Further, Mandalay Bay staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay, including the three days leading up to October 1."

Paddock unleashed more than a thousand bullets through the windows of a 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel into a crowd below attending an outdoor country music festival. After killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more, Paddock took his own life with a shot through his mouth, police say.

(Some information from the Associated Press.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingshooting rampage
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 drivers killed in wrong-way collision on New Jersey Turnpike
Travelers experience massive delays at JFK in wake of storm
1 winning ticket sold in $450 million Mega Millions jackpot
Trump, pushing back against book, says he is 'a very stable genius'
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
AccuWeather Alert: Frigid weekend in NYC area
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Honor sought for hero soldier who died in fire rescue
Show More
New York's coldest job
OJ Simpson threatening legal action against Vegas hotel
Off-duty police lieutenant struck, killed after crash
Flight diverted after man smears feces in plane bathrooms
Tenants without heat brace for bitter cold
More News
Photos
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
PHOTOS: Massive fire burns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
PHOTOS: New Year's Eve in Times Square
PHOTOS: Devastating Bronx fire kills at least 12
More Photos