How a gas station clerk saved a woman who was kidnapped

Sandra Bookman has the story of a clerk who saved a woman after she was kidnapped.

Eyewitness News
A quick-thinking gas station clerk rescued a kidnapping victim in Northern California.

Police say the woman came into the gas station on Wednesday afternoon, and was begging for help. She said she had been kidnapped, and convinced her captors to stop so she could use the restroom.

The captors were waiting with guns in a car outside.

The clerk discreetly handed the woman her cell phone to call 911, and then locked her in the bathroom. The clerk also locked the front door, but she did not want to let the kidnappers know she was onto them, so she let them inside.

Minutes later, officers stormed in and arrested the four suspects.

Police say the victim was kidnapped a day earlier, and was sexually assaulted.

The clerk says she does not consider herself a hero, she is just grateful the victim is safe at home with her family.

