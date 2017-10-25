Human remains found at park in Nassau County, FBI says

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --
Investigators have found what they believe to be human remains at a park in Nassau County, the FBI said Wednesday.

The FBI Long Island Gang Task Force, along with the Nassau County Police Department are at Cow Meadow Park in Freeport.

Investigators are currently processing the scene.

Last week, the remains of 16-year-old Angel Soler were found along the Roosevelt-Baldwin border.

Soler was last seen leaving his home in Freeport back on July 21st, but hadn't been seen since.

His remains were found buried just off the Southern State Parkway, in what police called a grave-site.

Investigators have not said how Soler died, or specifically whether he died at the hands of MS-13, the notorious street gang responsible for 17 murders.
