Images of suspected Middletown Galleria mall gunman released

Marcus Solis reports from Wallkill on the shooting.

MIDDLETOWN, New York (WABC) --
Police in New York's Hudson Valley have released new surveillance video and a photo of the man they believe fired a gun inside a mall over the weekend.

Wallkill police said the man in khaki shorts entered the Galleria at Crystal Run mall with a woman and a child on Sunday.

The man is seen moving the child near the doorway as they entered the mall.

Wallkill police released these surveillance images showing the man they believe fired a gun inside a mall in Orange County, New York.



About 5 minutes later, a gun discharged. Police said they're not sure if the gun was fired intentionally or by accident.

Debris or a ricocheted bullet injured a mother and her 12-year-old son.

The man, the woman and child are then captured on surveillance video walking out of the mall.

The mall was evacuated and police began investigating -- but the person who fired the shot has not been located.

Anyone with information about the man in the video is asked to contact police.
