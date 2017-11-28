EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2708785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wallkill police released these surveillance images showing the man they believe fired a gun inside a mall in Orange County, New York.

Police in New York's Hudson Valley have released new surveillance video and a photo of the man they believe fired a gun inside a mall over the weekend.Wallkill police said the man in khaki shorts entered the Galleria at Crystal Run mall with a woman and a child on Sunday.The man is seen moving the child near the doorway as they entered the mall.About 5 minutes later, a gun discharged. Police said they're not sure if the gun was fired intentionally or by accident.Debris or a ricocheted bullet injured a mother and her 12-year-old son.The man, the woman and child are then captured on surveillance video walking out of the mall.The mall was evacuated and police began investigating -- but the person who fired the shot has not been located.Anyone with information about the man in the video is asked to contact police.