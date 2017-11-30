Infant drowns in bucket at California gym, witnesses say

#BREAKING: @LAPDHQ investigating the drowning of a 1-year-old in North Hollywood. Witness says mom was in a Zumba class when her baby in the next room fell into a mop bucket and died. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/mEVKf1fdeB — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 30, 2017

An infant drowned after he fell into a mop bucket at a North Hollywood workout facility, according to police and witnesses.The child, believed to be around 1 year old, was left in a room sleeping by himself as his mother was working out in the Zumba studio, witnesses said.He apparently fell into a mop bucket, witnesses said.Paramedics were called to the facility in the 12000 block of Saticoy Street in North Hollywood at 11:18 a.m. on a report of a non-responsive boy. The child was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.Per the agency's protocol in child death cases, the Los Angeles Police Department's Abused Child Unit is investigating the circumstances.