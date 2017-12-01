Infant drowns in bucket at California gym, witnesses say

EMBED </>More Videos

A baby drowned after he fell into a mop bucket at a workout facility in this North Hollywood building.

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
An infant drowned after he fell into a mop bucket at a California workout facility, according to police and witnesses.

The child, believed to be around 1 year old, was left in a room sleeping by himself as his mother was working out in the Zumba studio in North Hollywood, witnesses said.

He apparently fell into a mop bucket, witnesses said.

Paramedics were called to the facility at 11:18 a.m. on a report of a non-responsive boy. The child was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Per the agency's protocol in child death cases, the Los Angeles Police Department's Abused Child Unit is investigating the circumstances.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drowningchild deathchild killedchild endangermentbaby deathinfant deathsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
School janitor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teacher
Police: Teen stabbed and set on fire, met killer on Facebook
Mother murdered execution-style in Brooklyn apartment stairwell
Suspect ID'd in killing of teen social media star at Walmart
Matt Lauer's social media accounts disappear
Robbers make off with thousands in hair extensions
Show More
Police: Thief replacing packages with bags of old clothes
Man accused of stealing MTA worker's uniform in robbery
Hunting licenses being sold to infants under new law
1 person shot at pool hall in New Jersey
Officials: Trump might declare Jerusalem Israeli capital
More News
Top Video
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, NJ
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video