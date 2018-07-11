Instagram model recovering after shark bite in the Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

An Instagram model had a close call with a shark at the Staniel Cay Yacht Club in the Bahamas. (WTVD)

MIAMI, Florida --
Katarina Zarutske, a 19-year-old Laguna Beach Instagram model, is recovering in Miami after being bitten by a shark.

It happened at the Staniel Cay Yacht Club in the Bahamas. The college student had seen others swimming with the nurse sharks in the ocean on social media and knew she wanted to experience it.

She began floating in the water and everything seemed fine, but then one of the animals bit her and dragged her underwater.

"I just felt this huge - it almost felt like 15 different people were holding onto my arm, really, really hard," Zarutske said.

She said the shark released quickly, so she was able to cover the bite on her left arm and get to shore. She went to the hospital to get treatment for her infected wounds.

"I have all my fingers, I have my wrists, and I'm just so blessed it was a minor accident," Zarutske said.

The owner of the marina, David Hocher, told Eyewitness News others have been bitten there, and there were warning signs posted. Zaruskie said she did not see them.

Hocher said the docile shark was likely drawn to the dangling fingers.

"Pretty sure that shark thought it was just another scrap from the fish bench that was floating enticingly in front of them," he said.

Zarutskie said she respects all wildlife and is grateful her injuries were not worse.

"What happened was an accident, and I don't want to throw the shark under the bus," Zarutske said. "He's a wild animal. I'm a human, and I was in his domain."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksinstagrambitingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News