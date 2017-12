The famous 'hugging dog' and her owner are homeless following a Christmas Day fire in Chelsea Cesar Fernandez Chaves went for a quick walk with Instagram-famous 'Louboutina' on Christmas. When they came back, flames were shooting from their building.A fire broke out in the apartment next door because of unattended candles, and spread to their unit.The reality of the situation didn't really sink in until one of Louboutina's fans asked for a hug.