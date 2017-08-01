Investigation into police shooting of man armed with knife in Brooklyn

Dray Clark has the latest on the police shooting of an emotionally disturbed man.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An investigation is underway after an emotionally disturbed man was shot and killed by police, as family members question whether the use of deadly force was necessary.

Mourners gathered at a church in Brooklyn Monday night after police shot the man they say charged at officers.

Officers say the mother of Dwayne Jeune called police. She told them he had mental health issues but was not armed.

However, officers say when they arrived at the East Flatbush apartment Monday, Jeune came at them with a massive carving knife.

One officer fired a Taser but it didn't work.

That is when a second officer opened fire.

The incident happened on New York Avenue near Foster Avenue in Flatbush just after noon.

The distraught family of Jeune left the neighborhood church where they'd been processing their inexplicable loss of a man they describe as a gentle giant.



"I know he had a little mental problem, but to be violent and all that I don't know," said Devon Luke, Jeune's cousin. "Every time you see him always, 'good morning, good afternoon,' that's the Dwayne I know."

Police are trying to figure out why the Taser didn't stop the man the way it's designed to.

It turns out the officer who fired the shots also shot and wounded a different emotionally disturbed person this past October, but was cleared of wrongdoing.

The man he shot is now on trial for assaulting a cop.
