FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --Investigators have found what they believe to be human remains at a park in Nassau County, the FBI said Wednesday. Sadly, the search continues just a few miles away after another tip came in about more possible human remains.
The FBI Long Island Gang Task Force, along with the Nassau County Police Department were at Cow Meadow Park in Freeport all day.
Investigators were processing the scene. The remains have not yet been identified.
Photos: Police find possible human remains in Freeport
Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, police pulled what appeared to be a body from away from the scene.
All afternoon, local and state police along with federal agents scoured the area around Massapequa Lake, acting on a tip.
Authorities believe they may find the body of a missing teenager, believed to be slaughtered and dumped by gang members.
Last week, the remains of 16-year-old Angel Soler were found along the Roosevelt-Baldwin border.
Investigators have not said how Soler died, or specifically whether he died at the hands of MS-13, the notorious street gang responsible for 17 murders.
Police are not saying whether Wednesday's discovery is related to Soler's death. Soler went missing from his Freeport home in July. His remains were discovered last week at Milburn Creek Park in Roosevelt -- about two miles from his house.
Eyewitness News was the first to speak exclusively with a Freeport mother who fears her missing son, Kerin Pineda, may be the remains police have now discovered at Cow Meadow. Pineda went missing in May 2016. Lilian Oliva-Santos believes her son was lured to the park by a gang member posing as a girl on Facebook.
This past spring, the Suffolk police commissioner testified before Congress that gangs accounted for 38 percent of homicides in the previous 16 months alone.
Authorities plan to return to the quiet neighborhood in Massapequa on Thursday, searching for another dead teenager.