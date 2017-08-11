Jogger fatally struck by car at intersection in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
Police say a jogger was killed when he was struck by a car late Thursday night in Queens.

According to the NYPD, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by a 32-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway at 11:50 p.m, towards the intersection of Beach 29 Street, when the 36-year-old jogger entered the intersection at the crosswalk area and was struck by the vehicle.

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on the scene.

She refused medical attention and was taken into custody.

Furtema Derrick was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator.

The name of the victim has not been released.
