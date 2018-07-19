Grandson of mob boss John Gotti arrested over Queens scrapyard

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has more on the arrest of mob boss John Gotti's grandson.

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) --
The 32-year-old grandson of mob boss John Gotti has been arrested, accused of running an illegal vehicle scrapyard in Queens.

Carmine Gotti Agnello, also a star of "Growing up Gotti" -- was arraigned on vehicle-dismantling and falsifying business records charges and released on his own recognizance.

Authorities say LSM Auto Parts & Recycling on Liberty Avenue did not have a license to crush cars.

Gotti Agnello, of Old Westbury, is the son of reputed mobster Carmine "The Bull" Agnello, Sr, and Victoria Gotti, John Gotti's daughter.

Carmine Jr. and his two brothers were featured in the reality show.

Gotti Agnello is due back in court on September 25, 2018.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mobNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News